Trams to run only on routes with less traffic movement: Min

kolkata: The state government will not run trams on congested roads but it will be running it on routes with lesser traffic flow, state Transport minister Firhad Hakim said at the state assembly on Thursday. He also said that about 800 electric buses will be rolled out by March 2023.



Hakim said that in the days to come the state will be introducing more electric buses and is also mulling to run trolley buses as an eco-friendly mode of transport. Presently, 100 electric buses are running in the city and its fringes.

"Running of trams in busy thoroughfares will slower the traffic movement. However, wherever possible we will be running trams as heritage," Hakim said. He added that another 800 electric buses will be rolled out by March next year. The number of charging stations presently stands at 76 and the department has to develop hundreds of charging stations for shifting to e-vehicles.According to sources, in the Transport department, there are 252 trams in the city at present that includes eight single bogey air-conditioned trams. Trams are now operational on three routes — Tollygunge- Ballygunge, Gariahat-Esplanade and Shyambazar-Esplanade. 150 trams are lying non-operational in the depots in the city.

The number of tram drivers has also come down to 65, which is an area of concern for the department.