Trams run into losses of Rs 1.2 crore a month

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation is suffering loss of Rs 1.2 crore on a monthly basis as tram passenger count droped significantly.



"During the pre-lockdown days, we used to earn Rs 5,000 revenue per day from a single tram route. At present the revenue has gone down to Rs 1000 -1200 per day from one route. Earlier, from one depot the monthly collection of revenue used to be Rs 2 lakh. Now, the revenue from one depot is around Rs 50,000 on a monthly basis," said an official at a tram depot.

He said that to run six trams on Ballygunge-Tollygunge route around 70 staffs are required daily that include 12 drivers, 24 conductors, 12 depot staffs, six conservancy workers and four starters along with other staffs. Tram services on the Tollygunge-Ballygunge route were thrown open to the public on June 14.

Even the loyal commuters are now reluctant to use the eco-friendly vehicle due to no proper stoppage, slow mode of transport and cause of traffic snarls in the city.

"I spent my school life by travelling in trams with my parents. I used to go to school from Park Circus tram depot to Bata crossing (Park Plane and Rafi Ahmed Road crossing). But now I feel scared travelling in trams because trams ply between the roads and not align near foot path," Raisa Akhtar, an almuni of Jewish Girls School in Park Street.

She reiterated that tram tracks were laid in middle of the road. Probability of accident increases when the passengers get down at their desired stoppages on the middle of the road such as Park Street stoppage (one of the busiest roads in road) and reach the foot path.

The tram system in the city of Kolkata is being operated by WBTC after Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC) was dissolved. Meanwhile, the state government has taken different initiatives to attract passengers.

In September 2019, the state Transport department had launched two fully air-conditioned single-coach trams for commuters. This apart, in a few non-ac trams artwork depicting its rich heritage has been put up at each compartment to spread the message in three languages - Bengali, Hindi and English - requesting people to keep the trams clean.

However, the bridge expert committee constituted by the state government has recommended the removal of tram tracks from three bridges (Sealdah flyover, the Kalighat bridge and Aurobinda Setu) in the city to bring down its load capacity.