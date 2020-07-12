Tram tracks may be removed from 3 bridges

Kolkata: The bridge expert committee constituted by the state government has recommended the removal of tram tracks from three bridges in the city to bring down its load capacity.



All these three bridges — the Sealdah flyover, the Kalighat bridge and Aurobinda Setu are over 50-years-old and are in need of repair.

"The expert committee has not only recommended the removal of tram tracks but has marked some portions in these bridges which needs to be barricaded so that trucks and other heavy load bearing vehicles movement is restricted. We have sent the recommendations to the state Transport department for necessary action," said Firhad Hakim, Urban Development minister who is also the chairman of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority which is responsible for maintenance of these bridges.

The expert committee that was set up to conduct health study of the bridges in the city after the cave in of Majerhat bridge in September 2018 have already submitted report to KMDA some time back for eight bridges in the city. The committee had recommended pulling down of Kalighat bridge as its weight bearing capacity has been highly compromised and the acidic vapour from the waters of Tolly Nullah has corroded parts underneath it making the bridge vulnerable. "We have decided to repair it so that it can suffice for two to three years," a KMDA engineer said.

The state government has already taken up construction of two major bridges Majerhat bridge and Tala Bridge. The Majerhjat bridge is expected to be completed before the Durga Puja this year. Removal of tram tracks have already started at Belgachia bridge for reducing its load capacity.

Presently there are only seven routes in the city where trams used to run before the lockdown period. Since unlock period trams have started plying only in Gariahat-Tollygunge route and in Rajabazar- Howrah route. "If tram services are suspended over Sealdah, Aurobindo Setu as per recommendations of the expert committee then tram routes will shrink further in the city," said an official in the Transport department.