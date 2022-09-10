Trains rescheduled in Rampurhat to Gumani div

kolkata: A traffic block has been planned on the up line between Tilbhita and Kotalpukur stations in Rampurhat to Gumani division from September 9 to September 23 due to track maintenance work.

This traffic block, for 180 minutes in total, will take place every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday during the mentioned time period. Consequently, trains have been either diverted or short terminated. The 13173 UP Kanchenjungha Express, every Sunday and Friday, and 13175 UP Kanchenjungha Express, every Wednesday will be diverted from Dum Dum Junction via Naihati-Bandel-Katwa-Azimganj-New Farakka and will stop at Bandel Katwa and Azimganj stations instead. UP Bardhaman-Tinpahar passenger will be short-terminated at Rampurhat and the 03470 DN Tinpahar to Bardhaman passenger will short-originate from Rampurhat.