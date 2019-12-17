Trains cancelled as protest over Citizenship Act enters 5th day

Kolkata: A few trains remained cancelled as the protest over the Citizenship Act continued for the fifth consecutive day in the city on Tuesday.



"22825 Shalimar- MGR Chennai Express, 12841 Howrah- Chennai Coromondal Express, 18047 Howrah- Vasco Amarvathi Express, 22642 Shalimar- Thiruvanthapuram Express and 12863 Howrah- Yesvantpur Express remained cancelled on December 17," said an official of South Eastern Railway.

While protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued at various parts of the state, the act seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, after facing religious persecution there.

"Train movements in Baruipur Diamond -Harbour section were affected today as train movements were obstructed between Deula and Basuldanga station from 3:21 am to 5:16 am and again at Basuldanga station from 9:25 am. Banana leaves were also thrown on overhead wire between Hotar and Magrahat stations at 11:20 am," said an official of ER. Obstruction to train movement was also made at Dhakuria station at 10 am which was removed at 10.33 am.

"Train movements in Krishnanagar-Lalgola section of Sealdah Division and New Farakka -Azimganj section of Malda Division and Ahmedpur – Katwa section of Howrah Division could not be resumed so far. Train movement in all other sections of ER is normal at present," said the ER official.

He reiterated that more than 10 trains remained cancelled on Tuesday. These are 13141 Up Sealdah – New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express, 13145 Up Kolkata – Radhikapur Express, 13033 Up Howrah-Katihar Express, 15959 Up Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, 13421 Up Nabadwip Dham – Malda Town Express, 13465 Up Howrah- Malda Town Intercity Express, 13063 Up Howrah – Balurghat Express, 12363 Up Kolkata – Haldibari Intercity Express, 13169 Up Sealdah – Saharsa Express, 12041 Up Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express, 12345 Up Howrah – Guwahati Saraighat Express , 13103 Up Sealdah – Lalgola Bhagirathi Express, 13113 Up Kolkata – Lalgola Hazarduari Express, 15711 Up Howrah – Katihar Weekly Express, 13142 Dn New Alipurduar – Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express, 13146 Dn Radhikapur – Kolkata Express, 13164 Dn Saharsa –Sealdah Hatey Bazare Express, 13034 Dn Katihar – Howrah Express, 15960 Dn Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express, 13422 Dn Malda Town – Nabadwip Dham Express, 13466 Dn Malda Town – Howrah Intercity Express, 12346 down, Guwahati – Howrah Saraighat Express, 13148 Dn Bamanhat – Sealdah Uttar Banga Express, 13150 Dn Alipurduar – Sealdah Kanchan Kanya Express, 12344 Dn New Jalpaiguri –Sealdah Darjeeling Mail, 12378 Dn New Alipurdur –Sealdah Padatik Express, 15712 Dn Katihar – Howrah Weekly Express, 12042 Dn New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express, 13064 Dn Balurghat – Howrah Express, 13104 Dn Lalgola – Sealdah Bhagirathi Express, 13162 Dn Balurghat – Kolkata Tebhaga Express and 13176 Dn Silchar – Sealdah Kanchenjangha Express.