Training starts for nursing staff to be deployed at over 4K health centres

KOLKATA: In view of the possible third wave of Covid, the state Health department has started training nursing personnel who would be deployed at over 4,300 health centers across Bengal to provide telemedicine based health services.



People from the villages can avail specialised treatment from their rural health centers. Patients requiring any specialised treatment or ordinary ailments can visit the nearby health centers where the nursing staff would facilitate an online treatment for the patients. They would talk to the specialised doctors and inform them about the problems. The doctors on the other end send prescriptions through Whatsapp. The new facility will immensely help the local health administration to cater to the maximum number of patients amid the pandemic situation.

The move will also reduce the pressure on the district and sub-divisional hospitals, believe the health officials. If any of the patients require admission to hospitals, the district health administrations would arrange their hospital admission. These trained nursing personnel will also operate telemedicine services from the rural health centers.

It may be mentioned here that the state Health department had sent some nursing teachers to Delhi for special training so that they know various intricate issues of technology based telemedicine services. The main purpose of the move was to ensure that these senior nursing professionals can train other nurses after their return. They have already started training district public Health nurses in all the districts. Training is being imparted online.

After the training is completed, the public Health nurses will be deployed at their respective health centers for which they will be assigned.

More than one nurse will be stationed at each health center. They may also make video calls with the senior doctors and take suggestions for the patients.

Elderly patients from the villages will be benefitted as they will get specialized treatment at the local health centers.

The nursing staff members assigned for the health centers will also provide medicines to the patients from the health centers, a senior health official said.