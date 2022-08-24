Training prog for fishermen cooperative societies starts

KOLKATA: The state Fisheries department has started the process of developing Nayachar Island at East Midnapore into a holistic fisheries hub by commencing the training programme of the Primary Fishermen Cooperative Societies (PFCS) with the aim to equip members of the Cooperatives with the expertise to run the Societies efficiently for increasing fish production at the aqua hub.

"Around 8500 waterbodies in Nayachar will be brought under scientific pisciculture through cooperative societies. 80 PFCS have been formed for this purpose," a senior official of the state Fisheries department said. The week-long training programme for these PFCs that started from Tuesday will continue till August 28. Each day, 50 members will be imparted training on formation of cooperatives, audit, election, accounts etc at the meeting hall of Sutahata Panchayat Samity.The programme was inaugurated by Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Fisheries Department, Biplab Roy Chowdhury in presence of Divya Murugesan, ADM (Development), East Midnapore, Sabhapati, Sutahata Panchayat Samity, officials of Fisheries and Cooperation Department etc.

Roy Chowdhury also distributed registration certificates to the newly formed Cooperative Societies of fishermen at Nayachar. It has been planned to organise further training programmes for all members of the societies on methods of scientific pisciculture in future.