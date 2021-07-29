Training for medicos on Covid duty at paediatric wards from August 2

kolkata: SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and NRS Medical College and Hospital will hold training camps between August 2 and 7 for doctors and medical technologists who will perform Covid duty in paediatric wards to tackle any possible third wave.



According to the Health department, post graduate doctors in the nephrology department and the medical officers and technologists in PICU, NICU, SNCU and dialysis units will undergo training as to how to provide treatment to the children.

Senior nephrologists will impart training. The number of dialysis units will be increased across the state ahead of a possible third wave.

Training will be done both online and offline. Doctors and medical technologists will be mostly trained as to how to handle any unforeseen situation and also to follow the parameters set by the government from time to time.

The state Health department has also started training nursing personnel who will be deployed at over 4,300 health centers across Bengal to provide health services.

People from the villages will be able to avail specialised treatment from their rural health centers. Patients requiring any specialised treatment or ordinary ailments can visit the nearby health centers where the nursing staff would talk to the specialised doctors and inform them about the problems.

The state Health department has planned to dedicate more beds for women and children. Experts have opined that more children may be infected during the possible third wave.

According to sources, around 60 per cent of existing Covid beds in government and private facilities requisitioned by the government may be dedicated for women patients before the 3rd wave and more beds would be devoted for children as well.