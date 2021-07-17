Training for health staff from next week

kolkata: Health department is all set to start Covid training among the health workers and professionals from various hospitals from next week so that any unforeseen situation can be handled in a better way if there a third wave of the pandemic hits the state.

Training will be imparted mostly virtually where various medical officers, nursing staff members, medical technologists would take part.

The entire programme will be conducted in two phases. Sources said during the first phase, specialists from various departments at the district hospitals and medical colleges will receive training. In the second phase, training will be given to the medical officers and nursing staff members who will perform their duties in various Covid hospitals. Ahead of a possible third wave, the health department is keeping no stone unturned to prepare a full proof system so that any unprecedented situation can be dealt in a better way. A lot of preparations have already been initiated by the department to enhance the infrastructure in various government hospitals.

As a part of augmentation of infrastructure, the Health department plans to dedicate at least 26,000 beds for women and children in both government and private hospital hospitals ahead of the third wave.

All the district hospitals and medical colleges have been asked to enhance infrastructure to handle the situation. Various district hospitals have initiated a process to set up separate paediatric wards.