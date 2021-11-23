Training commences for non-techincal motor vehicle inspectors

KOLKATA: State Transport department has started training of non-technical motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) on Monday.



"The training will give hands-on experience to the newly recruited MVIs on how to deal with non-technical issues on the field," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim while interacting with the first batch of newly recruited MVIs at Administrative Training Institute in Salt Lake.

Minister of State for Transport Dilip Mondal, State Transport secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

He reiterated that if an untrained official goes to the field then he won't be able to tackle the situation with theoretical knowledge of Motor vehicle Act and Law (which changes frequently after amendments). If training is given before going to the field then he/she will have the confidence to work on the field.

During the one- month training period, senior Transport department officials will give tips to the newly-recruited MVIs on how to tackle situations which are not solved by Motor Vehicle Acts and Laws but through their soft skills.