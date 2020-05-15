Train with 900 reach city; passengers complain of high cab charges

Kolkata: Amid elaborate arrangements, the AC special train from New Delhi carrying over 900 passengers reached the Howrah station on Thursday afternoon.



Detailed arrangements were made by Railways and the district administration to ensure that social distance was maintained.

"I was stranded in Delhi due to the lockdown. I didn't have any problem because I was staying at an ashram there. I am very excited to see my family members after a long time," said Mamata Ghosh, a passenger.

"I am coming from Gaya. I am a resident of Kulpi. I am lucky enough to meet my parents after a long time," said Ravi Shankar Adhikari, another passenger and resident South 24-Pargana.

According to sources, the New Delhi- Howrah AC special train aligned at platform number eight of Howrah station at 12.21 pm. The thermal screening was done using infrared forehead thermometers to measure the temperature of passengers at the medical camp at the Howrah station.

"First Down New Delhi - Howrah AC Special Train (02302) after the implementation of lockdown arrived at Howrah station on Thursday. 936 passengers alighted

from the Special train with happiness and left Howrah Station after proper screening at the exit of the station,"

said an official of Eastern Railways.

Special government buses were deployed to carry and transport the passengers safely from Howrah station to their respective destinations. Out of the total 50 government, 15 were kept for catering passengers going to their home in Kolkata and the for passengers going to different districts such as Purulia, South 24-Pargana and others.

A few of the passengers also complaint that cab drivers are charging 10 times more the usual rate. "Charging extra money by cab drivers has now become a common phenomenon. They take advantage of the situation and charge Rs 1,000 instead of the normal rate of Rs 100," said a former staff of prepaid taxi booth at Howrah station, seeking anonymity.

"The Ministry of Railways started Special Train Services from May 12, on specific routes. The Special Trains announced so far include New Delhi-Ranchi-New Delhi Bi-weekly Rajdhani Superfast Special and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Express which will originate/terminate/pass over South Eastern Railway's jurisdiction," said an official of South Eastern Railway.

The official pointed out that these services will be in addition to the Shramik Special Trains for transporting stranded persons, which are under operation with effect from May 1.

However, regular passenger services including all Mail/Express, Passenger and Suburban Services will remain cancelled until further advice.

Earlier, during the pre-lockdown days, Howrah

junction railway station witnesses a footfall of almost one million passengers on a daily basis. At present, the footfall of passenger is only three per cent of that time.