Train services hit due to stir at Nalpur

KOLKATA: Train services disrupted as local residents staged demonstration at Nalpur station demanding increase in service.

The agitators blocked train movements. The agitation began as early as 6.25 am. The agitators pointed out that as some of the local trains were turned into galloping, commuters from the nearby areas faced difficulties in availing a journey from the station.

They demanded immediate running of an increased number of local train services.

An official of South Eastern Railway said: "The three-hour agitation adversely affected train services in Howrah-Kharagpur Section of the South Eastern Railway during peak morning hours."