Train services hit as pantograph collapses at Kanchrapara

Kolkata: Scores of railway passengers faced a harrowing time as multiple local trains were cancelled on the Sealdah mainline after pantograph of the Kanchrapara railway station collapsed on Monday.



"I could not go to my office at Ghosh Para due to the cancellation of the train," said a passenger. According to sources, six trains were cancelled at the Sealdah mainline after the pantograph collapsed.

"The pantograph of the Kanchrapara station collapsed in the first half of the day. It took around two hours to repair the pantograph," said an official.

However, Eastern Railways (ER) had earlier announced full and partial cancellation of several trains due to the commissioning of an automatic signalling system between Ichhapur and Naihati stations.

"We had been announcing on social media and at different stations that train services would be disrupted in the Sealdah main section between February 9 and 16," said an official of the ER. At least 318 suburban EMUs have been cancelled and several express trains diverted in the busy Sealdah division. The official further pointed out that several express trains would be diverted via Dumdum Junction - Dankuni route during the week.

"We are carrying out the automatic signalling system between Ichhapur and Naihati stations. It will take time. Kolkata-Sitamarhi-Kolkata Express, Sealdah-Ballia- Sealdah Express, Kolkata-Patna-Kolkata Express, Gour Express and Gangasagar Express have been diverted," the ER official added.

Sealdah – Naihati local and Naihati – Budge Budge local at Barrackpore instead of Naihati will be short terminated. On February 14 and 15, Sealdah – Naihati locals, Sealdah - Kalyani Simanta local, Sealdah – Ranaghat local, Naihati – Ranaghat local, Ranaghat – Naihati local, Sealdah – Krishnanagar local, Naihati – Sealdah local, Kalyani Simanta – Sealdah local, Ranaghat – Sealdah local, Ranaghat – Naihati local, Naihati – Ranaghat local and Krishnanagar – Sealdah local will remain cancelled.

On February 16, Sealdah – Naihati local, Naihati – Ranaghat local, Naihati – Sealdah local and Ranaghat – Naihati local will remain cancelled.