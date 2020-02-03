Train services disrupted after truck rams into level-crossing

Kolkata: Train services in Sealdah South, Sonarpur section was affected for nearly an hour in the afternoon, after a heavy duty truck of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) smashed the level-crossing gate between Baghajatin and New Garia stations.

As a result, 3 pairs of EMU local trains had to be cancelled and 12 EMU local trains were delayed. At around 12.10 pm, a municipal compactor machine hit level-crossing gate no 9 A/E between Baghajatin and New Garia stations. The gate was badly damaged, while the overhead line got snapped.

A tower van was pressed into service and normal

train services were resumed at 13.08 pm.