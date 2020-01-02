Train runs over two youths at Ramnagar
Kolkata: Two youths were killed after a train hit them while they were busy playing video game on their smartphones on Wednesday evening. The deceased youths have been identified as Apurba Das (18) and Subrata Patra (17) of Fatehpur village at Ramnagar in East Midnapore.
According to sources, on Wednesday evening at around 6:30 pm, Das and Patra were sitting on the railway track near Ramnagar railway station. At the same time, a Digha-Howrah Kandari Express was moving towards Howrah.
When the locomotive pilot noticed the duo sitting on the railway track, he tried to warn them using the horn. However, the duo was so involved in the game, they failed to hear it.
Later, the locomotive pilot informed the guard about the incident, who conveyed the message to the station master of Ramnagar railway station, who subsequently informed Digha Government Railway Police Station (GRPS).
After the train left for Howrah after a few minutes, police personnel from Digha GRPS arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy examination. Locals informed that several persons in the area have been hit by trains while walking or sitting on the railway track and using headphones and mobile phones. The duo was supposed to appear for the Higher Secondary examination this year.
