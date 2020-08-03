Train guard dies on duty, body recovered from Ajay river

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of a train guard whose body was found from Ajay river on Sunday morning in East Burdwan.



According to sources, on Sunday morning a staff special train was going towards Budwan from Rampurhat. After crossing Bolpur when the train was moving on a rail bridge over the Ajay river, the guard Debiprasad Ganguly aged around 50 years somehow fell from his cabin.After the train reached Bhedia railway station the loco pilot did not get any signal from the guard and thus went to check.

When he found that the guard was not in his cabin, he informed the station master there.

Meanwhile, the news of a railway staff found in Ajay river reached the station and the station master along with other employees rushed to the spot. There the loco pilot identified Ganguly.

Later police recovered the body from the river and sent it for autopsy examination.