Train accident averted in Asansol
Kolkata: A major accident was averted after two bogies of an express rain got detached from its engine in Asansol on Sunday.
According to sources, the incident took place when the Black Diamond Express was leaving Asansol railway station when the locomotive next to the electric locomotive was removed.
After about an hour, the train left for Dhanbad, leaving two buggies at the luggage room.
The railway officials went to the spot to find the reason of detachment of bogies.
While the two coaches came to a halt soon after the engine got separated, there was no loss of life because the train was running very slow due to fog. There were a few passengers in the bogie that derailed and seeking security they shifted to another bogie.
A senior railway official said that the reason of mishap will be investigated. It is suspected that the bogies were derailed due to poor visibility.
