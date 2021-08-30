Traffic system & roads to be overhauled in Siliguri

Darjeeling: The traffic system and roads will be overhauled in Siliguri for better traffic management and a congestion free city.



Chairman of the Administrative Board of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation Gautam Deb chaired a meeting in Siliguri on Monday to discuss various modalities.

Later addressing media persons, Deb stated that the bus stand inside the city will be shifted out.

The local bus stand located near the town Railway station will be shifted out to Tinbatti area.

"The Tenzing Norgay bus stand will be shifted out to a land measuring 8 acres. Its land was transferred from Cattle Feed on the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. An international standard bus terminus will come there," stated Deb. The busses coming in from Bihar and Assam will be shifted to Poribohon Nagar in Matigara.

A new truck terminus is also coming up on 5 acres of land in Ghoshpukur. The PC Mittal bus stand will also be used to maximum capacity.

Survey is on for new roads to run parallel to the busy Hill Cart and Sevok roads.

"I will be meeting the Transport Minister to request for infrastructure support from the Transportation Planning and Traffic Engineering

Directorate under the West Bengal Government. We will be concentrating on route rationalization also," added Deb. Meanwhile on the health front civil, electric and pipe laying work of the oxygen plant at the NBMCH has been completed. This is one of the largest oxygen plants of the state with a capacity of 2000 L/minute.

At the Siliguri sub divisional hospital of 500 l/minute is coming up. Another of the same capacity is coming up at the Darjeeling Sadar hospital. "North Bengal will have sufficient oxygen in case of an increase in Covid19

cases. We are also launching a mobile vaccination van to vaccinate senior citizens 70 plus years of age at their doorstep," added Deb.