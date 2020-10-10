Traffic sergeant heckled

Kolkata: A traffic sergeant was allegedly heckled by few wearing military fatigue on Diamond Harbor Road on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, on Friday afternoon, around 3 pm, Somnath Ghosh, traffic sergeant of Diamond Harbor traffic guard was returning home riding his car. Near Behala tram depot, a convoy was passing through the area towards the same location of Ghosh. While overtaking one of the cars from the convoy hit Ghosh's car from behind. When Ghosh stopped his car and protested, it is alleged that few people in army like uniform got down and got involved in an altercation. They reportedly claimed that they are the security personnel of a political leader of South 24-Parganas. The accused persons even pushed Ghosh. Meanwhile, another traffic Sergeant in uniform along with a Constable arrived and tried to control the situation.

Few minutes later the accused persons boarded their car and left the spot.