Traffic Police conducts awareness campaign for drivers

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police conducted an awareness campaign for the drivers of the commercial vehicles like buses, taxis and others on Wednesday across the city.



As part of the 'Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL)' initiative, such awareness campaigns will be organised once in each week to make the drivers aware of the traffic norms.

On Wednesday, during the awareness programme drivers of buses, taxis, auto rickshaws and goods vehicles were asked not to drive vehicles in negligent manner. They were also made aware about traffic norms to be followed like stopping before the stop line, following traffic signals, using indicator lamps while making a turn and less use of horns. This apart the drivers were told to be cautious while driving at night during the foggy situation in order to prevent accidents.

At a few places, pedestrians were also told to be cautious while walking or crossing roads. They were requested not to use mobile phones while walking as it might cause any fatal accident.