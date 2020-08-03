Traffic movement on Red Road will remain suspended for four days

Kolkata: The traffic movement on Red Road and its adjoining roads will be suspended for four days in view of the rehearsal of the Independence Day parade.



According to an order issued by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma the movement of vehicles on Red Road will be restricted on August 3, 6, 9 and 11.

Though the programme this year will be organised in a small-scale in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the city

police is ensuring complete safety during the rehearsal phase. According to the order issued, traffic movement on Red Road and its adjoin roads will be suspended from 5 am on the day of rehearsals till the practice end. Movement of vehicles will be diverted through other arterial and feeder roads by the on duty traffic police

personnel.

However, the added regulations will be enforced in addition to the general restrictions on those days.