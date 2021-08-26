Traffic movement near Ganesh Talkies to be suspended from Aug 26-31

Kolkata: Traffic movement on Vivekananda Road between Ganesh Talkies and Girish Park will be suspended from August 26 night till August 31 for the purpose of second phase Vivekananda Road flyover demolition.

According to a notification, during the period, buses which ply through Rabindra Sarani will be diverted from New CIT Road via C R Avenue. Buses and minibuses which ply through Beadon Street will be diverted via B K Paul Avenue, Jadulal Mallick Road and Kalakar Street to reach Howrah. The Nimtala Ghat Street will be made one way between B K Paul Avenue and Rabindra Sarani. Vehicles coming from Posta market will be diverted through Strand Road North, Nimtala Ghat Street, Beadon Street and Bidhan Sarani.