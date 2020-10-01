Traffic movement barred on Sealdah Bridge from Oct 2-5

Kolkata: Traffic movement on Sealdah flyover will be suspended from 6 am on October 2 to 6 am on October 5, for the purpose of construction of underground passage using a tunnel boring machine (TBM) by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), which would pass underneath the structure.



On Monday a joint inspection of the flyover and the construction site were held by KMRCL along with Kolkata Police and KMDA officials. Later KMRCL proposed to stop traffic on flyover for a few days from October 2.

After the inspection a report along with a request was sent to Lalbazar following which police on Wednesday granted permission and published traffic advisory. During this period, the stretch on the flyover between M G Road Crossing and Beliaghata Main Road Crossing will be closed. tram services along Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road, M G Road, Bidhan Sarani and Lenin Sarani will be suspended or restricted. People coming from North Kolkata will have to avail M G Road, Amherst Street, B B Ganguly Street to reach Koley Market. From there, they have to take a left turn and move along the road under Sealdah flyover in order to reach the railway station and Beliaghata Main Road. South Kolkata bound vehicles will be diverted through M G Road and Amherst Street and Lenin Sarani in order to reach Moulali Crossing.

If the pressure of traffic increases at any point of time, traffic may get diverted from Maniktala Crossing to Amherst Street and from Shyambazar Crossing to Bhupen Bose Avenue and C R Avenue.

The North-bound vehicles will be diverted using S N Banerjee Road via Janbazar/Esplanade, Dorina Crossing, Central Avenue and Colootola Street in order to reach APC Road in Sealdah.

Those who would avail Beliaghata Main Road will be allowed beyond Moulali crossing.