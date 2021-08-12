Traffic cops turn tutors for children in city slum

KOLKATA: At a time when students are attending online classes due to the pandemic situation, a large number of underprivileged children are not able to attend classes due to financial crisis in their families.



Amid such a scenario, a traffic cop has come forward to help the underprivileged children residing at Madhu basti in Majherhat by arranging tuition classes which are taking place for two hours every evening from Wednesday.

Prasenjit Chatterjee, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of South West traffic guard was patrolling in the area when he spotted a few children of Madhu basti aged between six to eight years sitting on a rickshaw van with books. Out of curiosity, Chatterjee got down from his car and went to the children in order to find out what they were doing.

When he asked them about what they were doing, the children showed him some textbooks. Chatterjee was quite surprised to see that the children—whose parents couldn't afford private tuitions—were trying to study on their own.

Seeing this, Chatterjee promptly decided to start classes for the children and quickly returned to his office. He requested his colleagues in the South West traffic guard, who also agreed to help him. Within a few hours, Chatterjee arranged a table and a white board along with marker pens for the class. In the evening, a woman civic volunteer along with the table and the board was sent to the area and a place adjacent to the basti was marked for the classes. "We are just trying to help them. This is nothing but a humanitarian gesture," said Chatterjee.