Traffic cops on night duty to carry arms

KOLKATA: Traffic Sergeants on Wednesday have been ordered to carry arms while performing duty. On Wednesday night an order was published in this regard where it has been mentioned that traffic Sergeants and officers performing night duty should carry arms.



The Sergeants and night officers will have to collect the arms from the concerned police station where this of concerned traffic guard is kept. After duty is over, the arms must be deposited in the same police station. Earlier traffic Sergeants used to carry arms but it was not mandatory. Carrying of arms by the traffic Sergeants was suspended around 12 years ago.