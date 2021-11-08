Traffic cops mull to start 'contactless prosecution'

Kolkata: The Traffic department of Bengal Police is working upon the gradual introduction of contactless prosecution in the state thereby completely eliminating manual intervention in this area.



"There are often allegations of harassment against traffic police personnel like imposing false cases of traffic rules violations. Though such allegations are often false, in some instances they are also found to be true. So, we going to introduce contactless prosecution and completely rule out traffic police's physical intervention. We need to develop infrastructure like installation of modern gadgets for this and we are working on it," Ajoy Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Traffic & Road Safety said speaking at an interactive session on "Speed Management for Enhancing Road Safety"

Kolkata Police has already introduced e-challan software that is integrated with the national databases for vehicle registration and drivers' licence that has made prosecution transparent.

In this system, the e-documents are seized digitally with the violator knowing the exact reason for prosecution.

The East Midnapore district police have also started similar e-challan prosecution.

Rajesh Sinha, Secretary of state Transport department referred to the innovative Patha Bandhu scheme of the state Health department that has been rolled out recently. People from dhabas, tea stalls situated on the roads are being trained in offering fast aid and responding quickly for availing police or ambulance assistance for rapid transportation of a injured person to a hospital in case of an accident.

"It is an open secret that in case of an accident if a person injured can be transported to the hospital within the golden hour then many lives can be saved," Sinha said.

The Health department is co ordinating with the local police station for roping in persons for this training.