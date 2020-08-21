Traffic cop injured in a hit-and-run-case, 2 held

Kolkata: A traffic cop was injured after a car hit him while the policeman was trying to stop it at the Kankurgachi crossing on Thursday morning.



On Thursday morning police personnel from Ultadanga traffic guard were performing duty at the naka checking point at the HUDCO crossing. Around 6:45 am, cops saw a sedan bearing registration number WB 06F 9376 was coming at them at a high speed. Despite police personnel ordered the driver to stop, he did not pay heed to the instruction by police and moved toward Kankurgachi crossing.

Immediately police personnel at HUDCO crossing informed sergeant Biswajit Saha through the wireless set who was performing naka checking at the Kankurgachi crossing. Within two minutes of getting the information, Saha along with his men saw the car and tried to intercept it. It is alleged that the driver saw policemen trying to stop him and deliberately hit Saha. When the cop fell on the road, the car fled.

The traffic sergeant was rushed to a private hospital located at Kadapara on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass where he has been admitted. Sources informed that Saha is suffering from spinal cord injury and a fracture on his right shoulder.

Meanwhile, police registered a case at the Phoolbagan police station against the driver of the car and traced it using the registration number. It was found that the car is owned by a person identified as Titash Mitra of 98E, Basudevpur Road in Parnasree. After interrogation, it was found that Mitra's friend identified as Akash Halder was driving the car. Later both of them were arrested on charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty and rash driving or riding on a public way along with other charges for lockdown norms

violation.