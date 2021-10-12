Traffic control: Airport-bound vehicles urged to avail the New Town route to avoid congestion on VIP Road

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has made special arrangements to control crowd in Sreebhumi as many people are expected to visit the Puja from Saptami onwards.



According to sources, Kolkata Police has suggested that airport-bound vehicles avail the New Town route to avoid congestion on VIP Road.

On Sasthi evening, the road towards Jessore Road from VIP Road in Lake Town was made a no entry zoone for all sorts of vehicles in order to manage the crowd.

Police personnel have also been deployed along VIP Road. To avoid any untoward incident, private security personnel have been deployed on behalf of the Sreebhumi Sporting Club near the Puja pandal.

No cars or buses are allowed to stop before the foot bridge bus stop in order to maintain smooth traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the Durga Puja organisers of Salt Lake are putting more stress on the Covid norms. To ensure no gathering take place in and around the Puja pandals, all the roads are made free for pedestrian movement.

In AK block organisers have made the pandal with themed as 'Singhasone Singhabahini'. One of the organisers said: "This

year keeping the pandemic situation in our mind, we have erected the pandal in a way so that people do not need to enter the park."

The theme for FD block Durga Puja is based on the environment of a non-resident Bengali house abroad. President of the puja committee said: "To avoid crowd, we have not made any eye-catching theme. Our puja pandal has been erected like a house that belong to a

Bengali family abroad. The residents have been informed not to come to the pandal for pushpananjali. Instead they have been advised to offer anjali at their home and later hand over the flowers to our volunteers."

The pandal has been made following Covid protocols so that people can see the image while walking along the road inside the block.