Traditional homestead Durga Pujas to welcome revellers after a hiatus of 2 yrs

Kolkata: After two years of shutdown, many traditional homestead Durga Pujas in Kolkata will now allow revellers to enter their pandals leaving behind the shadow of Covid-19.



Traditional household pujas in the city have always been a centre of attraction for visitors as a result of which many of them are known to be crowd-pullers, besides the mega club pujas. After two years of curtained celebrations where no visitors were allowed, the 'bonedi baris' in the city have now decided to conduct the Pujas the way they used to in pre-Covid times.

Sovabazar Rajbari has been organising Durga Puja for over 250 years. This has always been a favourite place for Puja revellers as thousands of people throng the pandal during those four days. There were certain restrictions for the past two years.

A senior member of the family and one of the Puja organisers Swapan Deb said that last year, some close relatives, friends and family members were allowed inside the Puja mandap. This year, there will be no restrictions on the entry of outsiders.

Many other organisers said there are no plans of restricting entry of outsiders yet but people may have to wear masks while entering the Puja pandals as Covid infection is still being reported. Basumallik family Puja — Shivalaya on Radhanath Mullick Lane which is 131 years old will not have any restrictions this year.

A member of the family said visitors will be allowed to enter 'thakurdalan' to see the idols after a period of two years when outsiders when restrictions were place in the courtyard. Only family members were allowed to the 'thakurdalan'.

Durga Puja at Badan Chand Roy Bari on Colootola Street is one of the oldest in the city. They will celebrate the Puja in a grand manner after the curtailment in the merrymaking for the past two years. Samar Roy, a senior member of the Puja, said they allowed some people to offer Puja on the day of Ashtami last year but in 2020, the number was much less as Covid had been at its peak that year.

Some household pujas are in two minds and are yet to decide whether they will still follow the Covid-infused restrictions this year as well.

It was learnt that Darjipara Rajkrishna Mitra Bari, which is going to host a 216-year-old Puja may not allow visitors on the 'thakurdalan' this year as well. Some other Pujas may follow their footsteps as well.