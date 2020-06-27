Traders shut shop in Siliguri to curb spread of Covid

Darjeeling: Traders of all major markets in Siliguri have voluntarily shut shop due to spike in Covid-19. Mirik has also shut down for seven



days.

Around 250 persons have been infected in Siliguri till date. Though many have recovered, 14 deaths have been reported in the Municipal area in Siliguri.

From Friday the Salugarah market has shut down for the next seven days. The Fuleshwari market has also closed down for seven days. Many markets are also opening for a short time. The wholesale food grain market at Nayabazar is open till 1pm. The Haidarpara market is open till 3pm only.

Recently three major markets including Bidhan market, Hong Kong market and the jewelry market at Deshbandhupara had closed down. The closure will continue till the 28 June. The fruit and vegetable stalls of Bidhan market have been shifted to the Mela ground of Kanchanjunga Stadium to allow more space thereby preventing overcrowding.

The Champasari market is totally closed till June 28th. The district administration on Friday issued a notification extending the closure of the Siliguri Regulated Market

(fish, fruit and vegetables) till June 28.

"Everyday more than 20 cases are being reported from Siliguri. Keeping in mind public wellbeing and in order to check the spread of the virus, we have closed down the markets, voluntarily," said Bapi Saha, Secretary of Bidhan Market Traders Association. The market has more than 1650 shops.

Meanwhile, Mirik has totally shut down since Thursday for seven days. The decision was taken after a doctor and three nurses of the Mirik Block Hospital tested positive. Mirik has had 10 persons infected with 5 recoveries.

The district administration has declared 67 containment zones in the Darjeeling district. However, there are no containment zones in the Hills.

There are 28 containment and 28 buffer zones in the Kalimpong district. "No new case has been reported in the past 5 days in the Kalimpong district," stated R

Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.