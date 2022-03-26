Trade union strike: 'All govt offices to stay open & no leave will be allowed on March 28-29...'

Kolkata: The state government has informed that all government offices shall remain open and no leaves would be granted to the employees on March 28 and 29 when different trade unions have given call for a 48-hour nationwide strike.



According to a notification issued in this regard by principal secretary of the Finance department Manoj Pant, "...absence of employees on those days will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible" unless such absence is covered by any of the grounds namely "Hospitalization of the employees; Bereavement in the family; Severe illness and absence continuing prior to 25th March, 2022; Employees who had been on Child Care Leave, Maternity Leave, Medical Leave and Earned Leave sanctioned prior to 25 March."

It has been decided that no Casual Leave or any other leave for absence either in the 1st half or in the 2nd half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates," read

the notification.

"All Heads of Offices will issue show-cause notice to the employees who remain absent on these days asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence. On receipt of satisfactory reply, leave due and admissible may be granted on production of documentary evidence on reasons mentioned above," the notification

further stated.

In case, the the absence is not covered by any of the above-mentioned reasons and the leave has not been approved, the same will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible for the above-mentioned day(s).

Those who will not respond to the show-cause notice will be liable to disciplinary action.

All course of action in terms of this order would be completed by April 13 and compliance report on action taken should be sent to the finance department.