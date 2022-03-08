Trade resumes at Petrapole-Benapole land port

Kolkata: Bilateral trade at the Petrapole-Benapole land port resumed on Monday after two days of disruptions due to an agitation by Bangladeshi clearing and forwarding agents, following cancellation of licences, officials said.



"Trade is normal now and import and export operations are smooth," Petrapole Land Port Manager Kamlesh Saini said.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association, said after assurances from the customs department, the agitation was called off and trade is back to normal.

About 1,000 cargo trucks had been stranded in the port areas of the two countries, affecting customs and port activities.

Petrapole is the largest land port for trade between India and Bangladesh.