Town outfall brick sewer to get facelift at Rs 140 cr

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is preparing the tender document for taking up complete overhaul of the Town outfall brick sewer to address the problem of water logging in certain pockets of North and Central Kolkata.



"The DPR for the refurbishment and upgradation of the brick sewer near Moulali has been approved by the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD& MA) department. The project cost has been estimated at Rs 140 crore,"an official of Town Planning and Town Development ( TP & TD ) of the KMC which will execute the project said.

The areas that will be benefited through this project includes Thanthania, parts of CR Avenue, Raja Nabakrishna Street, Kailash Bose Street, Sukia Street, Bidhan Sarani, Bagbazar, College Street, Taltala, SN Banerjee Road , Beadon Street, Lenin Sarani, Alimuddin Street to name a few.

Located at Moulali area, the Town outfall sewer is responsible for draining sewer and rainwater that is carried through three trunks – APC Road sewer, AJC Bose Road sewer and Lenin Sarani sewer. The three trunks converge at Town outfall sewer and a large volume of sewer and rainwater is carried through this outfall channel to the Palmer Bazar drainage pumping station.

A desilting project associated with this channel was initiated in 2009 under JNNURM. Work was carried out from Shyambazar to Moulali along APC Road and from SSKM hospital to Moulali along AJC Bose Road but the remaining work in the downstream side from Moulali upto Palmer Bazar pumping station could not be completed due to lack of funds. The box drain that will be desilted is 20 feet wide and 15 feet in height with the length being 1.2 km.

"The work is challenging as we have to ensure that the residents along this stretch are not inconvenienced by any means when the work will be on. A bypass sewer line will be created by micro tunneling to take the sewage load and rainwater,"the official added. The Town outfall sewer happens to be the country's first and world's third oldest brick sewer line that started functioning in 1876. The first one was laid in London in 1870, the second in Hamburg in 1874.