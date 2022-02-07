Tout held from SSKM Hosp, cash recovered

KOLKATA: Police have arrested a tout on the basis of a complaint lodged by the SSKM hospital authorities. Accused has been an employee of the hospital.



According to the preliminary investigation police suspect that some other people might have been involved in tout raj of SSKM.

Police have recovered hard cash from the accused.

The accused had allegedly taken money from a patient's relative in assurance of securing a bed.

Police are trying to find out if any such elements are operating from the hospital.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her displeasure at the way SSKM's tout raj was fledging and directed the police to take strong action against the culprits whenever such issues would be coming to light.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent across a strong message of cracking down on the tout raj in any hospital as it affects the health services and the host of schemes.