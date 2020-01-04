Tourists have a blast in Darjeeling & Sikkim

Darjeeling: Heavy snowfall continued in the higher reaches of Darjeeling Hills and adjoining Sikkim while it rained in the lower areas. MeT office forecasts state that similar weather conditions will prevail during the next 24 hours.



Sandakphu at an altitude of 11,930 feet continued to witness heavy snowfall since Friday. "Vehicles are going up to Meghma now. If such heavy snow continues then vehicles will not be able to ply till Sandakphu in the next few days," said Chandan Pradhan of the Singhalila Land Rover Owners' Association. The distance from Maneybhanjyang (from where the Land Rovers are availed) is located 31 km away from Sandakphu. Meghma is located at a distance of 23 km from Sandakphu.

The heavy snowfall has not deterred tourists from enjoying the snowfall. "There were around 60 tourists in small groups who went up to Sandakphu on Saturday. Many are trekking from Maneybhanjyang while others are trekking from the point till where the vehicles are managing to ply," added Pradhan. Closer to Darjeeling town, the famous sunrise viewing spot Tiger Hill at 8,482 feet and located at a distance of 11 km witnessed sleet and a brief spell of very light snow.