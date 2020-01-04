Tourists have a blast in Darjeeling & Sikkim
Darjeeling: Heavy snowfall continued in the higher reaches of Darjeeling Hills and adjoining Sikkim while it rained in the lower areas. MeT office forecasts state that similar weather conditions will prevail during the next 24 hours.
Sandakphu at an altitude of 11,930 feet continued to witness heavy snowfall since Friday. "Vehicles are going up to Meghma now. If such heavy snow continues then vehicles will not be able to ply till Sandakphu in the next few days," said Chandan Pradhan of the Singhalila Land Rover Owners' Association. The distance from Maneybhanjyang (from where the Land Rovers are availed) is located 31 km away from Sandakphu. Meghma is located at a distance of 23 km from Sandakphu.
The heavy snowfall has not deterred tourists from enjoying the snowfall. "There were around 60 tourists in small groups who went up to Sandakphu on Saturday. Many are trekking from Maneybhanjyang while others are trekking from the point till where the vehicles are managing to ply," added Pradhan. Closer to Darjeeling town, the famous sunrise viewing spot Tiger Hill at 8,482 feet and located at a distance of 11 km witnessed sleet and a brief spell of very light snow.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Creating waves in India5 Jan 2020 9:09 AM GMT
Aussies take control of New Zealand Test after Lyon takes...5 Jan 2020 9:01 AM GMT
Maha portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Anil Deshmukh5 Jan 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident:5 Jan 2020 8:58 AM GMT
UP: Constable killed, another injured as bike falls into...5 Jan 2020 8:57 AM GMT