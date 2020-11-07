Tourism thrust: Guest house to come up at Guptamoni temple

Kolkata: The state government has taken a move to construct a guest house for pilgrims near century old Guptamoni temple at Jhargram.



The district authorities have taken all moves to construct the guest house at the earliest.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the construction of the guest house during her recent visit to the district where she held the administrative review meeting.

The Chief Minister had announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for development of Guptamani Temple and the area surrounding it. Recently senior administrative officers of the district including District Magistrate Ayesha Rani A visited the area in connection with identification of the land to set up the guest house. During her visit, the Chief Minister had also announced a financial grant of Rs 2 crore for development of Kanak Durga temple. She had also paid a visit to the temple at Jamboni's Chilkigarh. The district authorities are preparing a detailed project report for renovation of Kanak Durga temple.

Banerjee on Thursday also inaugurated the Jhargram Regional Office of the West Bengal Kurmi Development and Cultural Board through a video conference from Nabanna Sabhaghar before the administrative review meeting. Chairman of the board Sunil Mahato along with other members attended the inaugural ceremony in Jhargram end. The Chief Minister had announced the setting up of the board during her recent visit to Jhargram.