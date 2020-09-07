Tourism sector in N Bengal all set to reopen

Kolkata: With the tourist destinations in North Bengal and Sikkim gradually opening up, the travel enthusiasts in the state have something to cheer about.



The hotels and restaurants in Darjeeling and Kalimpong are opening up from Tuesday while Sikkim is planning to open its doors for tourists from October. The Dooars forest may also open up after September 15.

The district administration of both Darjeeling and Kalimpong has issued circulars stating that hotels and restaurants outside the containment zones can open maintaining social distancing and other necessary protocols pertaining to health and hygiene related with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Sikkim tourism department that plans to open up the tourism sector from October has already come up with a draft proposal termed 'Reopening of State Tourism' that has set certain preconditions for tourism.

The salient features are – the first phase of reopening will be considered only for domestic tourists, all tourists travel in Sikkim to be permitted only for pre-booked/package tours (arrival to departure -Sikkim), only those tourists with valid COVID-19 negative certificates, (ICMR recognised hospital/labs) conducted within three days before their arrival (to be produced at the Check post) shall be allowed to continue their tour to Sikkim,only two entry points Rangpo and Melli will be permitted for tourist entries etc .

According to the draft, the first phase re-opening to be provisioned for a maximum capacity of 2500 rooms or 5000 guests per day in the whole of the state. Guidelines have also been issued for travel Agents and tour operators that they have to adhere with.

"The State cannot afford to abrogate its tourism industry for long. The resumption of tourism is likely to increase the probability of transmission of the disease. Still, it becomes imperative for us to ensure that the highest standards of health safety measures are put in place before we open the doors for tourism", reads the draft.

Tourism employs about 15 percent of the state's population, and is severely hit because of the lockdown.

The national parks located in Dooars and its adjoining areas like Gorumara, Jaldapara, Buxa and Neora Valley that have been closed since March 17 amidst the COVID-19 situation may open up after September 15. "I have asked the forest department officials as well as other stakeholders to examine the pros and cons and accordingly prepare a standard operating procedure to be followed for tourism activities. It will be reviewed by the end of this week before taking a final decision,"

said Rajib Banerjee, state Forest minister.