Tourism Minister inaugurates a slew of projects in Naxalbari

Darjeeling: Tourism Minister Gautam Deb inaugurated a slew of projects in Naxalbari on Wednesday.

The projects included a "Karmatirtha" DI Fund market built at a cost of Rs. 64 lakhs. "16 stalls have been allotted to women self help groups through lottery. They will be selling their products. Traders can directly interact with them in these markets. This is in line with the Chief Minister's aim of women empowerment and employment generation in rural areas" stated the tourism Minister.

A similar "Karmatirtha" market was inaugurated by the Minister in the far flung Chathat Bansgaon gram panchayat area under the Phansidewa block of the Darjeeling district. The market boasting 22 stalls has been built at a cost of Rs. 1 crore funded by the Minority Welfare Department of the West Bengal Government.

Along with the Karmatirtha market, Deb also inaugurated Kanyashree Uddyan built at a cost of Rs. 14 lakhs.

A Bharat Nirman Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra built at a cost of Rs. 42 lakhs was inaugurated in the premises of the Naxalbari BDO office premises by the Minister. "This building will provide necessary space for administrative work along with a conference room with a capacity to seat 40 persons" stated the Minister.

A Self Help Group Sangha Bhawan built at a cost Rs. 21 lakh has also come up in the Naxalbari BDO office premises. "Here SLGs can hold meetings, conduct training programmes and even have offices" added the Minister.