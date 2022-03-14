Tourism infra boost: Two resorts to come up in Bankura

KOLKATA: The tourism industry in Bankura is all set to get a big boost with the setting up of two state-of-the-art resorts in two different parts of the district.



A leading business group that has already invested Rs 200 crore in Purulia for the last five years towards lifestyle and recreation projects will now set up an eco tourism resort with various sport activities facility (water sports, golf etc) at Mukutmanipur, one of the prime tourist destination in Bankura. The project, that will entail an investment of Rs 100 crore, will have an opportunity of employing around 200 local youths directly in the project after its completion and more than 500 during the course of its project development phase.

"We are providing land of around 25 acre for the project on a long term lease of 99 years. The development of infrastructure in and around the project will also be taken up by the business group itself," District Magistrate Bankura, K. Radhika Aiyar said. The state government has already approved Rs 5 crore, which will be utilised in beautification and revamp of the deer park at Mukutmanipur. About 16 roads in and around the area have also been sanctioned for a major rejuvenation.

The business group has implemented two four star resorts at Ayodha Hills and Matha forest and another 4 star hotel in the heart of Purulia along with a multi-brand shopping mall. A leading hotel group is also coming up with a forest resort on 7.59 acre land at Bishnupur. "The terms and conditions will soon be finalised which includes submission of an affidavit on the part of the hotel group that they should not harm the sal trees while taking up construction work. They will also be creating trenches for mitigating man elephant conflict with the adjacent area acting as a corridor for the jumbos," a senior district official said. With the two major tourism projects in the line, the district administration is optimistic about entrepreneurship and revenue earning from tourism.The district administration has also e- auctioned two resorts for proper operation and maintenance to professional groups- the zilla parishad guest house at Lohadighi in Mukutmanipur and Murut Baha Eco Resort just adjacent to Susunia Hills.