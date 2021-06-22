Tourism industry in Bengal to witness a boom, says Min

DARJEELING: "We are anticipating a tourism boom in West Bengal once things become normal. Puja holidays will see a huge tourist rush to this region," predicted Indranil Sen, Tourism Minister, West Bengal. Sen is on a three-day visit to North Bengal.



Talking to media persons in Bagdogra, Sen stated: "Our state is doing much better than other states in the tourism sector despite the pandemic. Recovery of the industry is also the fastest in our state. With the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to vaccinate persons connected to the Industry, we will be back on track at the earliest."

"Bengal is vaccinating people associated with the tourism industry on a priority basis,"the tourism minister said.

Sen stated that this is a routine tour. "I will be visiting our properties in Terai and Dooars in the next three days," stated the Minister. On Monday the Minister halted at Tilabari in Chalsa.

He will be visiting the tourism properties in Dooars including "Bhorer Alo" in Gajoldoba in the Jalpaiguri district.

The Minister will be interacting with stakeholders also during this visit.

"Bhorer Alo," a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is dubbed as the largest integrated project in India spread across 208 acres of land in the Jalpaiguri district. It is located 15 km away from Siliguri.

The project when complete will boast a budget hotel; 2 Star category hotels and high end hotel; cycling, boating and camping facilities.

It will also have a trekking route through Saraswati Tea Estate to the Bengal Safari. Work is on by the forest department for developing the route.

The project will also include a Jungle Safari and a sun set view point.