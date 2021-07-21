Tourism dept to become nodal authority for Ops of all 70 'Pathasathis'

Kolkata: The Bengal government has decided to designate the Tourism department as the nodal authority for operation and maintenance of all 70 Pathasathis as the "existing system of operations has been felt inadequate to achieve the desired level of utilisation" of the same.



Till date all the completed Pathasathis were being run by concerned district magistrates through self help groups or private agencies.

It was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brainchild to take up the Pathasathi scheme to extend facilities of restrooms, bathrooms, toilets, refreshments and overnight accommodation close to the thoroughfare to people covering long distances by road.

So far construction of 70 Pathasathis by the side of National Highways, State Highways and other important roads has been completed.

The state Housing Department with the support of the Public Works Department developed the infrastructure.

It has been stated, in a notification issued on Tuesday, that "since the existing of operations has been felt inadequate to achieved the desired level of utilisation of the said assets, alternative system for full-fledged utilisation and functionalisation of these wayside amenities has been under active consideration of the government for sometime past...the decision (on optimal utilisation of assets created) was reviewed recently by the Chief Secretary in presence of the Principal Secretary of Tourism department and the Secretary of Housing department" and the decision in this regard has been taken after careful consideration of all related aspects.

The concerned district magistrates have been directed to act in consonance with the Tourism department for operations and management of the Pathasathis.

It needs mention that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken the initiative of setting up Pathasathis so that people do not need to search for any shelter to take rest while undertaking a long journey by road.

According to a senior officer, Bengal is one of few states to have such a unique system to provide safe shelter to people undertaking long journeys by road.