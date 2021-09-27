Tourism dept to allow bookings of its properties 3 mnths in advance

Kolkata: The state Tourism department is commemorating World Tourism Day on September 27 through the launch of two package tours one of which is aimed at promoting river tourism.



The department will also allow bookings of its properties three months in advance from Monday to facilitate advance tour planning for the travel buffs.

Earlier, resorts belonging to West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (WBTDCL) can be booked one month prior.

The West Bengal Tourism App has also been revamped through integration of online booking facilities, google map and navigation. The bookings of all 34 properties belonging to WBTDCL can be done from Monday.

Infact, the download figure of the state Tourism App has already surpassed all other states' tourism Apps by a wide margin, except for Kerala. The state's tourism App has had over 1 lakh downloads far ahead of states like Gujarat (50000+), Rajasthan (10000+), Uttarakhand (50000+), Maharashtra (10000+), Goa (10000+) to name a few.

The cruise package (2 days) starts from the Tourism Centre at Dalhousie in air conditioned bus and then goes for local sightseeing at Barrackpore.

After lunch at Mangaldhara (formerly Malancha Tourist Lodge), the bus will take tourists to Belur Math and follow it up with a visit to Dakshineswar by vessel. Then the vessel will return back for a night stay at Mangaldhara . The next early morning tourists will be taken on board the vessel to Chandannagar.

An AC bus will be ready and take them to sight-seeing in Hooghly district that includes Bandel Church, Imambara, Sarat Chandra's house at Debanandapur, Hangseshwari temple to name a few. Following this, lunch coupons will be given for dining at Jalashree Floating Restaurant . In the late afternoon, there will be a local tour of Chandannagar and then the vessel will embark on a return journey to Barrackpore and finally back to Kolkata (by bus).

The second package (2 nights, 3 days ) will be a visit to Jhargram. The journey will start from Dalhousie and then tourists will be taken to the property of WBTDCL at Jhargram. After lunch there will be local sightseeing in close proximity to the WBTDCL tourist lodge.

The second day will host a tour of Belpahari that includes Dhangikusum village and waterfalls, Ghagra falls, Ketaki falls, Kakrajhor, Tarafeni river followed by night stay. The next morning there will be a tour to the Tribal Museum, Sabitri Mandir before departing for Kolkata.

To begin with both the packages will be available during weekends. "We have plans of extending the package on weekdays too, depending upon the response," a senior official of the department said.