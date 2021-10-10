Touch of theme Puja at Presidency Correctional Home

Kolkata: Deviating from its trend of having pandals built with cloth and tarpaulin, the inmates of Presidency Central Correctional Home (PCCH) for the first time this year is giving a thematic touch by depicting a rural atmosphere through its décor this year.



About 25 odd inmates have been working tirelessly to create this ambience of greenery amidst the concrete jungle in the city. The idol this year has been procured from an artisan who lives adjacent to the Uttirno building a few metres away from the correctional home.

"We are not holding any cultural programmes inside the premises of the correctional homes in strict adherence to restrictions related with Covid situation but food arrangements will be very special," a senior official of the Presidency Central Correctional Home said.

On the four days of the Puja there will be chicken and mutton (one day each) and fish on the other two days.

Infact, there will be special platter on all days till Lakshmi Puja.

Last year the Correctional Administration department had deliberately avoided involving the inmates in idol making to maintain physical distancing and the idols were procured from outside,

But this time idols have been made by the inmates themselves in some of the correctional homes. Berhampore Central Correctional home is one of them. "The inmates will be holding cultural programmes on their own at Berhampore maintaining Covid protocols," Ujjal Biswas, state Correctional Administration minister said. The superintendents of the prisons will ensure that everybody wears mask, carry out sanitization time to time, ensure physical distancing and other measures for a safe Puja.