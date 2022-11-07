Total lunar eclipse in eastern India on November 8, to begin at about 14:39 IST

Kolkata: The eastern part of the country will experience Total Lunar Eclipse on November 8 when the Full Moon will pass through the shadow region of the Earth and for some time will be eclipsed.

The Lunar eclipse will be experienced by people in North & South America, Australia, Asia, North Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Japan, China and Russia.

But, the eclipse in its totality will not be observed from everywhere.

"The partial eclipse of the Moon will begin at around 14:39 IST. The Eclipse will reach its totality phase around 15:46 hours.

The Eclipse in terms of the darkness of the moon will be maximum, at 16:29 hours, when the Moon will be deep inside the shadow of the Earth. The total eclipse will end at around 17:11 hrs. and ultimately the partial eclipse will end around 18:19 hrs," Dr Debiprosad Duari, Director Institute of Astronomy Space and Earth Science said.

The concluding part of the eclipse will be visible in India, Pakistan, Afganistan and parts of Russia.

Some parts of the Eastern India including Kolkata, will experience the total phase of the lunar eclipse, whereas in rest of the country people will only be able to see the progression of the partial phase of the eclipse which will end at around 18:19 hours.

In Kolkata, on November 8, the moon will start rising from the eastern horizon at around 16:52 houes and will be completely visible by

16:54 hours.

So, till 17:11 hours sky-lovers and eclipse enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see the total lunar eclipse. Afterwards, moon will enter the partial eclipse phase and will become more illuminated as time progresses.

"We all enjoy looking at the Full Moon directly, at least for a short period of time, no precautions as in the case of a Solar Eclipse have to be taken. But, it's always advisable not to look at the Full Moon for a long period, since it may cause some uneasiness and irritation for some," added Duari.

The important cosmic event follows October 25, when a partial solar eclipse was witnessed from some parts of the country, including Kolkata.