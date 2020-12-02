Torture on the Dalits has gone up alarmingly in BJP-ruled states: TMC

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the BJP, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool Congress MP said the party have used the people belonging to the SC and ST communities to get votes and has not carried out any development for them across the country.



Calling the visit of BJP leaders to the houses of SC and ST people to have lunch a "big hoax and gimmick" Dr Ghosh Dastidar said: "Actually torture on the Dalits has gone up alarmingly in the BJP ruled states." Recently some cobblers were brutally beaten up near Rajkot for removing the skin of a dead animal which is a part of their job. "This is BJP's nature. They will never turn up after the votes," she remarked.

She said due to the initiative taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the SC and ST communities are getting benefits. The schemes like Jay Jahar and Tapashili Bandhu have become immense benefits to the people belonging to these communities.

Under Cha Sundari scheme, the SC and ST people working in the tea gardens can have their own houses. The state government has given has given official recognition to Santhali, and Ranjabgshi languages. Without taking Amit Shah's name she said: "A leader came and garlanded a statue of a local hunter taking it to be that of Birsha Munda. It is a direct insult to the tribal community. Mamata Banerjee has given a state holiday on the birth day of Birsha Munda."

Leos Kujur who had contested from Kumargram seat in 2016 Assembly election in BJP ticket joined Trinamool Congress along with other tribal leaders from North Bengal. Chandrima Bhattacharya and Malay Ghatak handed over the party flag to him at a function at Trinamool Bhavan.

Kujur said Mamata Banerjee has carried out extensive development work for the tribals in the Dooars and Tarai region. " I have joined Trinamool Congress as I firmly believe that only Mamata Banerjee can carry out development in Bengal,"

he said.

Meanwhile, Derek O'Brien, tweeted: "Mitron, Modi-Shah and their tourist gang are photo-op know-alls in Bengal. But data shows how BJP's governance is anti-Dalit Right pointing backhand index 2019 saw 62% increase in deaths due to manual scavenging (Swachh Bharat?!) Right pointing backhand index States with highest deaths 2019

UP has 21, Maharashtra: 17, and Gujarat 16."