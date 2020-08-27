Torrential rain triggers massive landslide on NH-10

Darjeeling: Incessant rain on Wednesday night triggered a landslide on the National Highway 10, the strategic link road connecting Sikkim with the plains of Siliguri.



Kalimpong and Sikkim remained cut off to vehicular traffic owing to closure of the NH10 for around 19 hours. However the day being a statewide lockdown, traffic was less than other days. The highway opened up at around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

At around 1 am on Thursday the region had witnessed torrential rainfall. The landslide occurred at that time at the 29th Mile area on the NH10 . "After the landslide was reported we arrived at around 8 am to clear it. The road was already closed. Mud, rocks and debris had accumulated on the road.

Around 4 30 m of the road was blocked and the debris had piled up to a height of around 8 feet" stated Krishna Gupta, Contractor, PWD NH10.

A truck going to Siliguri was also buried in the debris. However, the driver had managed to get out. Two earth

movers (JCBs) were pressed into service to clear the

road. At around 5:30 pm on Thursday a single lane was opened up and vehicular traffic resumed. Kalimpong received 68.8mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours (as recorded on Thursday.)