Topsia youth's murder case: Two in police net

Kolkata: Two persons including a woman have been arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the murder of a youth in Topsia on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning the body of Abhijit Rajak (30) was found inside a room of his house located at 27, Gobra Gorosthan Road. Around 4:30 am, Priyanka Rajak, sister in law of Abhijit found the lock of the main entrance of the house was broken. She claimed that she saw two bicycles were also stolen and called her husband Somnath Rajak. When they went to Abhijit's room found him lying on the bed with an injury mark on his head.

On Wednesday few locals were fishing in a pond behind the house while they found a bicycle stuck in the fishing hook. Later police seized the bicycle. During the probe cops suspected involvement of some family members as the bicycles were not stolen. All the family members living in the same house were called at the police station and grilled. While interrogating Priyanka and Abhijit's uncle Chandan Rajak, police found several ambiguities in their statements. When Priyanka was grilled further, she broke down and confessed to the crime. Priyanka told police that Abhijit had physical relation with her and thus she was angry with him. Also, Chandan had previous enmity with Abhijit's father over property-related matters. Both of them planned to murder Abhijit and make it look like murder for theft.

Later both of them were arrested. Police are further investigating the case to find out if anyone else is involved with the crime.