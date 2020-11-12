Topsia inferno: Firhad Hakim assures financial aid to victims

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators Kolkata Municipal Corporation assured financial assistance from the state government for the residents of the slums whose shanties were gutted by the major fire at GJ Khan Road in Topsia on Tuesday.



"The land where the slum is situated belongs to the state Irrigation department. The Solid Waste Management department of the KMC is cleaning up the entire area. We will surely offer some sort of financial assistance to the affected slum dwellers as per instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so that they can rebuild their houses," said Hakim, who is also the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister.

He added that the Chief Minister has already approved the housing scheme for urban poor popularly known as Banglar Bari under which if the concerned authority hands over land owned by it , then the KMC will take up construction of flats under the scheme with toilets and other basic facilities.

Around 60 shanties were burnt to ashes in the major fire near Data Babar Mazar in Topsia. Banerjee herself visited the spot and took stock of the situation in the evening. 20 fire tenders were pressed into service for extinguishing the fire. The department also used robot in fighting the flames in places where human intervention was impossible. Primary investigation has revealed that the fire broke out in a paint factory and spread to the slums.

Local ward co ordinator Faiyaz Ahmed Khan arranged for tarpaulin and food for the slum dwellers affected by the fire.