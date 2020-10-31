Top pvt schools revise fee rules

Kolkata: Most of the leading private city schools have uploaded their revised fee structures on their respective websites in accordance with the order of the Calcutta High Court on October 13 that had asked them to bring down tuition fees by 20 percent for the pandemic months. The order was upheld by the Supreme Court in an interim order passed on October 28.



La Martiniere For Boys and La Martiniere for Girls have announced slashing of 20 percent of its tuition fees on Saturday uploading class-wise details on their respective websites.

South Point School on Saturday came up with a revised fee structure as per the court's direction.

"Guardians who have already paid fee at the existing rate and wish to obtain the reduction in the manner as indicated above, will not be entitled to any refund for the fees already paid from April-September 2020. However, the excess amount paid by them after giving effect of the order of Hon'ble High Court will be adjusted against payment of tuition and other fees for the subsequent period/months of the current financial year,...." read the notice of South Point.

Birla High School for Boys, St James School also came up with a revised fee structure with intimation in their respective websites. All the Loreto Schools in the city and the state also published their revised fee structure on Friday.

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park had brought out a notice regarding 20 percent fee reduction mentioning the amounts for the respective classes soon after the high court order and did not wait for the Supreme Court's upholding the same.

South City International School will put up its revised pay structure in the first week of November while Central Modern School will come up with the revised fee structure on November 4.