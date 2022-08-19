Top KLO leader Kailash Koch surrends before state police

kolkata: The general secretary of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), Keshab Barman popularly known as Kailash Koch alias Mahadeb surrendered before the state police on Thursday, in Kolkata, along with his wife Swapna Barman alias Jugli Koch who was also a KLO rebel.



They handed over an AK-47 rifle along with a few bullets to the cops as well. Keshab said that he is very much influenced by the development work done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Keeping faith in her words, he is returning to the mainstream, he said.

The former KLO general secretary said: "I request my brothers and sisters who are still involved in the arms struggle to give up their arms and return to the mainstream. I have been attached to the armed revolution for the past 16 years. But now I realise that violence cannot be the way of development."

On Thursday Manoj Malaviya, Director General (DG) of the state police in presence of Gyanwant Singh, Additional Director General (ADG) of state police Special Task Force (STF) and Nishar Pervez, Inspector General (IG) of STF said that Keshab had sent a message to the state police wishing to surrender. "He and his wife came to Kolkata and surrendered at a place which was decided earlier. The movement, however, is under control. Several other KLO members are soon going to surrender," an official said.

Keshab and his wife arrived at the city with their baby girl. Malaviya and other senior state police officials informed that the state government has a policy for those involved with militant organisations and who want to return to the mainstream of life will be given jobs and other facilities to lead a normal life.

It may be mentioned that Keshab had joined KLO in 2006. After going through training sessions he carried out multiple operations in Assam and West Bengal between 2008 and 2012. For the past several years, he had taken shelter in multiple places in Bangladesh to evade arrest by the police here.